ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.48% to Rs 86.78 crore

Net profit of ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.48% to Rs 86.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.86.7872.630.60-23.381.23-15.390.99-15.630.99-16.08

