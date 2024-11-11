Castle Traders consolidated net profit rises 3000.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.84% to Rs 5.84 croreNet profit of Castle Traders rose 3000.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.84% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.844.06 44 OPM %2.57-0.25 -PBDT0.16-0.01 LP PBT0.16-0.01 LP NP1.240.04 3000
