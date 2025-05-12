Castrol India Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 203.66, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.53% in last one year as compared to a 12.09% fall in NIFTY and a 11.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Castrol India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 203.66, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 24776.5. The Sensex is at 81925.11, up 3.11%. Castrol India Ltd has dropped around 0.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33337.55, up 3.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

