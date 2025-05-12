Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 4.73%, gains for five straight sessions

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1157, up 4.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 90.58% in last one year as compared to a 12.15% drop in NIFTY and a 9.69% drop in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1541.15, up 3.64% on the day.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1541.15, up 3.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

