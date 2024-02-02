Castrol India standalone net profit rises 25.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 1264.04 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 25.15% to Rs 241.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 193.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 1264.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1176.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.01% to Rs 864.13 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 815.15 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 5074.61 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 4774.49 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

