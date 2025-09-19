Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cautious optimism prevails: market awaits PMI data and Fed speech for direction

Cautious optimism prevails: market awaits PMI data and Fed speech for direction

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian equities market is likely to see a cautiously positive week ahead, with the Nifty maintaining support above important moving averages. A key resistance level to watch is around 25,500, and a strong breakout beyond this level could open the path to retesting recent highs near 25,669. On the downside, immediate support lies near 25,000, which should act as a solid floor for the index. Market momentum is supported by the recent US Federal Reserve rate cut, improving earnings expectations, and progress in India-US trade negotiations. However, volatility may persist amid continued foreign fund movements, upcoming IPOs, and global cues. A prudent approach would be to look for buying opportunities on dips, while staying alert to any sudden market shifts.

The coming week holds several key economic releases for India that could influence market sentiment. On Tuesday, September 23rd, HSBC will be unveiling its Composite, Manufacturing, and Services PMI Flash estimates for September at 10:30 AM, offering fresh insights into business activity across major sectors.

HSBC India Composite PMI rose to 63.2 in August 2025, up from 61.1 in July and marking a 17-year high, despite coming in below the flash estimate of 65.2.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rose to 59.3 in August 2025 from 59.1 in July, but was revised lower from initial estimates of 59.8.

The HSBC India Services PMI was revised lower to 62.5 in August 2025, down from the preliminary estimate of 65.6.

Global Cues:

The upcoming week in the US is packed with market-moving events and data releases. It kicks off on Tuesday night with a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve Chair Powell at 10:05 PM, potentially setting the tone for monetary policy expectations.

By Thursday, market participants will parse fresh reports on durable goods orders, final second quarter GDP growth, and existing home sales from 6:00 PM onwards, painting a detailed picture of economic momentum.

The week rounds out on Friday evening with important updates on inflation and consumer health, including the Core PCE Price Index, personal income, and personal spending figures for Augustall released at 6:00 PM. These releases will help investors gauge US growth, demand, and inflation trends, potentially influencing global market sentiment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscribed 59%

GK Energy IPO subscribed 2.57 times

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 89%

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

INR extends gains amid optimism on US-India trade negotiations

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story