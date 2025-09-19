Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscribed 59%

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscribed 59%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 84.05 lakh shares as against 1.42 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Saatvk Green Energy received bids for 84, 5,344 shares as against 1,42,71,970 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (19 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.59 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 September 2025 and it will close on 23 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 442 and 465 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 32 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore and fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 700 crore.

Of the OFS, the entire lot is by promoter shareholders,i.e., Parmod Kumar [Rs 112 crore] and Sunila Garg [Rs 88 crore]

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 10.819 crore will be used for payment/pre-payment of certain outstanding borrowings; Rs 166.436 crore for investment in Saatvik Solar Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary, for repayment and prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the subsidiary; Rs 477.227 crore towards investment in Saatvik Solar Industries, a WOS of the company for setting up of a 4 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility at Gopalpur (Odisha); and balance for general corporate purposes

Saatvik Green Energy is among the leading module manufacturers in India in terms of operational solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of about 3.80 gigawatt (GW) modules as of March 31, 2025. It is recognized as one of the few companies with capabilities in module manufacturing as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

The EPC vertical provides comprehensive solar solutions, managing projects from concept through to execution. The offerings of this vertical include ground-mounted solar installations and rooftop solar installations. It also provides O&M services to customers, primarily for EPC projects undertaken by the company.

Ahead of the IPO, Saatvik Green Energy on Thursday, 18 September 2025, raised Rs 269.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 57.93 lakh shares at Rs 465 each to 9 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 213.93 crore and sales of Rs 2,158.39 crore for the three months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GK Energy IPO subscribed 2.57 times

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 89%

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

INR extends gains amid optimism on US-India trade negotiations

Benchmarks snap three-day winning streak; Nifty slips below 25,350

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story