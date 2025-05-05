CDSL slips after Q4 PAT drops 22% YoY

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) fell 1.29% to Rs 1,311 after the company reported weak Q4 March 2025 results.

On a consolidated basis, CDSL's net profit decreased by 22% year-on-year and 23% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 100 crore in Q4 March 2025. Total income fell by 4% YoY and 14% QoQ to Rs 256 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax declined by 24.47% YoY and 24.46% QoQ to Rs 127.20 crore during the quarter.

Annually, CDSL's consolidated net profit is at Rs 526 crore in FY25 compared with Rs 420 crore in FY24, registering an increase of 25% YoY. Total income grew by 32% YoY to Rs 1199 crore. PBT jumped 25% to Rs 694.90 crore in FY25.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

CDSL became the first depository to register 15.29+ crore demat accounts as on 31 March 2025. During the FY 2024-25, approximately 3.73 crore new demat accounts were opened.

CDSL offers depository services. It plays a crucial role as the Indian Market Infrastructure Institution (MII), facilitating electronic holding and transaction of securities and facilitates settlement of trades. It provides services to a broad spectrum of the capital market entities, including depository participants, issuers, investors, RTAs, clearing corporations, exchanges.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News