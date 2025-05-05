Coforge fixes record date for stock split

Record date is 04 June 2025

Coforge has fixed 04 June 2025 as record date for determining the entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of Sub-Division/Split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that existing 1 (One) Equity Share having a face value of INR 10 (Ten) each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of INR 5 (Five) each, fully paid up, ranking pari passu in all respects.

