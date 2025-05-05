Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge fixes record date for stock split

Coforge fixes record date for stock split

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Record date is 04 June 2025

Coforge has fixed 04 June 2025 as record date for determining the entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of Sub-Division/Split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that existing 1 (One) Equity Share having a face value of INR 10 (Ten) each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of INR 5 (Five) each, fully paid up, ranking pari passu in all respects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR surges amid positive cues from equities; Sharp decline in oil prices and weak dollar supports

Board of Capri Global Capital approves increase in borrowing limits

CSB Bank undertakes upgradation of its core banking system

Airtel Business launches "Business Name Display" (BND) for enterprises

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story