K P R Mill Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2026.

CEAT Ltd tumbled 8.76% to Rs 3485 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8422 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd crashed 8.36% to Rs 833.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37119 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd lost 7.81% to Rs 6767.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1832 shares in the past one month. Electrosteel Castings Ltd plummeted 7.41% to Rs 73.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month. Wockhardt Ltd shed 6.89% to Rs 1210.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24397 shares in the past one month.