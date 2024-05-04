Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceenik Exports (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ceenik Exports (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Ceenik Exports (India) reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

