Ceinsys secures Rs 29.20 cr contract from CIDCO for GIS implementation

Ceinsys Tech announced that it has received a contract for the implementation of integrated GIS enterprises from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) amounting to Rs 29.20 crore.

The contract includes various key components such as a drone survey, basemap creation, enterprise GIS development, supply of commercial off-the-shelf software (COTS) with a support period of two years, and operation and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Additionally, Ceinsys Tech will conduct drone surveys and basemap creation for change detection as per CIDCOs directions.

The contract will last for three years, including the operation and maintenance period.