Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys secures Rs 29.20 cr contract from CIDCO for GIS implementation

Ceinsys secures Rs 29.20 cr contract from CIDCO for GIS implementation

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ceinsys Tech announced that it has received a contract for the implementation of integrated GIS enterprises from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) amounting to Rs 29.20 crore.

The contract includes various key components such as a drone survey, basemap creation, enterprise GIS development, supply of commercial off-the-shelf software (COTS) with a support period of two years, and operation and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, Ceinsys Tech will conduct drone surveys and basemap creation for change detection as per CIDCOs directions.

The contract will last for three years, including the operation and maintenance period.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and electricity.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 42.3% to Rs 11.91 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 8.37 crore in Q1 FY23. Net sales was at Rs 73.84 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 37.2% year on year.

More From This Section

INR settles lower; firm equities limit downside

K.P. Energy inks power purchase agreement with GUVNL

NTPC arm inks JV agreement with MAHAPREIT

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 227 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corp

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Shares of Ceinsys Tech fell 0.48% to currently trade at Rs 739 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Will ensure development works stalled due to arrest are back on track, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ola Electric plans 10,000 outlets by 2025, targeting smaller cities

NCLAT gives go-ahead to IECCL resolution, delinks with other IL&FS cos

Israeli airstrike killed 23 Syrian workers, family members: Lebanon

SpiceJet clears salary dues days after raising Rs 3K crore through QIP

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story