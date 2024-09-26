Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NTPC arm inks JV agreement with MAHAPREIT

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NTPC informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy has entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT).

The joint venture company will undertake the development of 10 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy parks and projects in Maharashtra or in any other state in India.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The state-run power majors consolidated net profit increased 12.33% to Rs 5,474.14 crore on 12.64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48,520.57 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of NTPC were lower 0.37% to Rs 435.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

