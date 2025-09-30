Ceinsys Tech gains after securing Rs 3-cr soil mapping order from MRSAC

Ceinsys Tech rose 1.13% to Rs 1,550 after it has secured order from the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) worth Rs 3.17 crore for conducting Detailed Soil Survey & Mapping under the National Soil Mapping Programme (NSMP).

The project will cover the Gondia district and parts of Nashik district in Maharashtra.

The contract, classified as a domestic order, has a stipulated execution period of four months, during which Ceinsys Tech will undertake comprehensive soil mapping using remote sensing and GIS (Geographic Information Systems) technologies.

The total contract value stands at Rs 3,17,77,351.50, inclusive of GST.

This initiative is aligned with the broader objectives of the NSMP, which aims to enhance soil health intelligence, support data-driven agricultural planning, and promote sustainable land use management across India.

MRSAC, a nodal agency under the Department of Planning, Government of Maharashtra, specializes in the use of satellite data and geospatial technologies for resource management and developmental planning. Ceinsys Tech confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions, and there is no promoter or promoter group interest in MRSAC, ensuring transparency and eliminating any conflict of interest. Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and power generation. The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 165.7% to Rs 31.64 crore on 112.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 156.60 in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.