Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers list in B Group

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The equity shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers (Scrip Code: 544530) are listed effective 30 September 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 9:20 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 4.35% to the offer price of Rs 414.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

