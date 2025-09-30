Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers list in B Group

The equity shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers (Scrip Code: 544530) are listed effective 30 September 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 9:20 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 4.35% to the offer price of Rs 414.

