Ceinsys Tech secures MMRDA contract for ESRI ArcGIS software worth Rs 16 crore

Ceinsys Tech announced the receipt of a letter of award (LoA) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the upgradation & procurement of ESRI ArcGIS software products under an enterprise agreement framework.

The contract, awarded by a domestic government entity, is valued at Rs 15.95 crore and is structured over a four-year period. The project encompasses the delivery of ESRI licenses and comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) support for 16 quarters following license activation.

This engagement is expected to significantly enhance MMRDAs geospatial capabilities, enabling advanced spatial data management and supporting smarter urban planning and efficient public service delivery across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.