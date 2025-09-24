Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech secures MMRDA contract for ESRI ArcGIS software worth Rs 16 crore

Ceinsys Tech secures MMRDA contract for ESRI ArcGIS software worth Rs 16 crore

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Ceinsys Tech announced the receipt of a letter of award (LoA) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the upgradation & procurement of ESRI ArcGIS software products under an enterprise agreement framework.

The contract, awarded by a domestic government entity, is valued at Rs 15.95 crore and is structured over a four-year period. The project encompasses the delivery of ESRI licenses and comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) support for 16 quarters following license activation.

This engagement is expected to significantly enhance MMRDAs geospatial capabilities, enabling advanced spatial data management and supporting smarter urban planning and efficient public service delivery across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Ceinsys Tech has confirmed that neither the companys promoters nor group companies have any interest in MMRDA, and the transaction does not constitute a related party transaction.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and power generation.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 165.7% to Rs 31.64 crore on 112.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 156.60 in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Ceinsys Tech fell 3.25% to Rs 1,552.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

