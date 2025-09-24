Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy IPO ends with subscription of 6.57 times

Saatvik Green Energy IPO ends with subscription of 6.57 times

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 9.38 crore shares as against 1.42 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Saatvik Green Energy received bids for 9,38,08,672 shares as against 1,42,71,970 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 6.57 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 10.84 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 10.04 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 2.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 September 2025 and it closed on 23 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 442 and 465 per share.

The IPO comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore and a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 700 crore.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 10.819 crore had been used for payment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings; Rs 166.436 crore had been used for investment in Saatvik Solar Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary, for repayment and prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the subsidiary; Rs 477.227 crore had been used towards investment in Saatvik Solar Industries, a WOS of the company, for setting up a 4 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility at Gopalpur (Odisha); and the balance had been used for general corporate purposes.

Saatvik Green Energy is among the leading module manufacturers in India in terms of operational solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of about 3.80 gigawatt (GW) modules as of March 31, 2025. It is recognized as one of the few companies with capabilities in module manufacturing as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

The EPC vertical provides comprehensive solar solutions, managing projects from concept through to execution. The offerings of this vertical include ground-mounted solar installations and rooftop solar installations. It also provides O&M services to customers, primarily for EPC projects undertaken by the company.

Ahead of the IPO, Saatvik Green Energy on Thursday, 18 September 2025, raised Rs 269.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 57.93 lakh shares at Rs 465 each to 9 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 213.93 crore and sales of Rs 2,158.39 crore for the three months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock inks MoU with Tamil Nadu for potential greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast.

Barometers trade with modest losses; IT shares drop

Minda Corp rallies on Vision 2030 roadmap

DXY rebounds near 97 mark as Powell sees 'challenging situation' ahead; Focus shifts to US PCE data

VMS TMT rises on debut

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story