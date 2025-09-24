Barometers trade with modest losses; IT shares drop

The Nifty hovered around the 25,100 mark. IT shares extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 237.63 points or 0.29% to 81,864.47. The Nifty 50 index lost 71 points or 0.29% to 25,098.50.
In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.21%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,898 shares rose and 1,740 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of VMS TMT were currently trading at Rs 105 at 10:00 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 6.06% compared with the issue price of Rs 99.
The scrip was listed at Rs 105, reflecting a premium of 6.06% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 105 and a low of Rs 100. On the BSE, over 1.90 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index dropped 0.78% to 34,974.30. The index fell 4.83% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Coforge (down 1.95%), Mphasis (down 1.66%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.59%), Persistent Systems (down 1.56%), Wipro (down 1.05%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.6%), LTIMindtree (down 0.53%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.47%) and Infosys (down 0.41%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
SEPC rallied 1.85% after the company has secured a significant order worth Rs 75.19 crore from Gefos Solutions for the supply & delivery of construction materials for four residential infrastructure projects.
Meta Infotech surged 5.92% after the company announced that it has received fresh and renewal purchase orders aggregating to Rs 127.74 crore.
Lemon Tree Hotels added 0.67%. The company has signed two new propertiesKeys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Varanasi, and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Rewa.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app