Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with modest losses; IT shares drop

Barometers trade with modest losses; IT shares drop

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks continued to witness moderate losses during morning trade, weighed down by renewed concerns over potential changes to U.S. H-1B visa regulations. Investor sentiment remained subdued, with broad-based selling pressure persisting across sectors. The impact of sustained foreign institutional outflows further dampened hopes of a festive-season demand revival.

The Nifty hovered around the 25,100 mark. IT shares extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 237.63 points or 0.29% to 81,864.47. The Nifty 50 index lost 71 points or 0.29% to 25,098.50.

In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,898 shares rose and 1,740 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of VMS TMT were currently trading at Rs 105 at 10:00 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 6.06% compared with the issue price of Rs 99.

The scrip was listed at Rs 105, reflecting a premium of 6.06% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 105 and a low of Rs 100. On the BSE, over 1.90 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index dropped 0.78% to 34,974.30. The index fell 4.83% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Coforge (down 1.95%), Mphasis (down 1.66%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.59%), Persistent Systems (down 1.56%), Wipro (down 1.05%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.6%), LTIMindtree (down 0.53%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.47%) and Infosys (down 0.41%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

SEPC rallied 1.85% after the company has secured a significant order worth Rs 75.19 crore from Gefos Solutions for the supply & delivery of construction materials for four residential infrastructure projects.

Meta Infotech surged 5.92% after the company announced that it has received fresh and renewal purchase orders aggregating to Rs 127.74 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels added 0.67%. The company has signed two new propertiesKeys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Varanasi, and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Rewa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Minda Corp rallies on Vision 2030 roadmap

DXY rebounds near 97 mark as Powell sees 'challenging situation' ahead; Focus shifts to US PCE data

VMS TMT rises on debut

OECD projects India growth outlook at 6.7% in FY26

SEPC gains on bagging Rs 75-cr supply order from Gefos Solutions

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story