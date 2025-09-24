Mazagon Dock inks MoU with Tamil Nadu for potential greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu for exploring the development of a world-class greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast.
Guidance Tamil Nadu is the Tamil Nadus nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation.
The aforementioned MoU has been signed under the the framework of the Government of Indias Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.
Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 is a 25-year strategic blueprint by the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It aims to transform India into a global maritime power by 2047.
The plan envisions an investment of about Rs 80 lakh crore over the next 25 years into ports, shipping, inland waterways, infrastructure, and maritime logistics.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products.
In Q1 FY26, its consolidated net profit fell 35% to Rs 452.15 crore even as revenue from operations rose 11.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,625.59 crore.
The scrip rose 0.49% to currently trade at Rs 2,953.90 on the NSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app