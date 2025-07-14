Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech soars after securing Rs 6-crore LoI from Nashik Municipal Corporation

Ceinsys Tech soars after securing Rs 6-crore LoI from Nashik Municipal Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ceinsys Tech rallied 1.11% to Rs 1,483 after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 5.80 crore from the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The LoI is for appointment of project management consultancy service for improvement of sewage management system in Nashik City to prevent pollution in river Godavari based on PPP-HAM Model.

The contract, valued at Rs 5,80,92,000, is valid for a period of one year.

The promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the entity to whom the contract has been awarded.

The transaction does not fall within the ambit of related party transactions; hence, the question of being conducted at arms length does not arise.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing enterprise geospatial & engineering services and sale of software and electricity.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 88.4% to Rs 21.87 crore on 81.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 142.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets Slip Amid Tariff Tensions and Earnings Season Anticipation

Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843.5 crore to comply with Sebi order, trading ban lifted

Indices open lower in early trade; breadth negative

Glenmark Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Indore facility

HUDCO gains after signing MoU with MPUDCL

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story