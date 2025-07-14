Indices open lower in early trade; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in early trade as market sentiments remained cautious amid geopolitical cues. Investors will closely monitor the domestic economic data, the tariff situation, and quarterly results from companies this week. Nifty traded below the 25,100 level.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 346.56 points or 0.41% to 82,165.34. The Nifty 50 index lost 92.65 points or 0.37% to 25,054.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.02%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,760 shares rose and 2,090 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,104.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,558.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 July 2025, provisional data showed. Economy: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 3.049 billion to USD 699.736 billion in the week ended July 4, the RBI said on Friday. For the week ended July 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by USD 3.537 billion to USD 591.287 billion, the data released on Friday showed. The gold reserves were up by USD 342 million to USD 84.846 billion during the week, the RBI said.

India's reserve position with the IMF jumped by USD 107 million to USD 4.735 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) declined 1.99% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 0.11% to Rs 772.97 crore despite a 16.28% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Ajmera Realty & Infra fell 1.62% after the company reported 65% decline in sales value to Rs 108 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 306 crore in Q1 FY25. Collection jumped 42% YoY to Rs 234 crore in Q1 FY26, underscoring strong cash flow realization from existing projects.

Indegene shed 0.93%. The company has announced the launch of NEXT Medical Writing Automation to accelerate the creation of high-quality documents across clinical development, regulatory submissions, and beyond. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.03% to 6.306 from the previous close of 6.300. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.9900 compared with its close of 85.8000 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.28% to Rs 98,090. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 97.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.29% to 4.412. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement rose 14 cents or 0.20% to $70.50 a barrel. Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures dropped 197 points, hinting at a weak start for Wall Street today. Asian equities traded higher on Monday as markets weighed the impact of fresh trade tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump. Investor attention also turned toward a string of key economic data releases from China expected this week. In Japan, core machinery orders slipped 0.6% in May on a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Cabinet Office. However, on a year-on-year basis, orders rose 4.4%, outperforming the 3.4% growth forecast by analysts, as per LSEG data.

Singapores economy delivered a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter, growing 4.3% year-on-year compared to 3.9% in the previous quarter. On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 1.4%, marking a strong rebound from the 0.5% contraction seen earlier. Tensions flared over the weekend as President Trump unveiled new 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union, effective August 1, 2025. This follows an aggressive series of levies in the past week targeting Japan, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, and a 50% duty on all copper imports. Leaders from the EU and Mexico signaled their intention to continue negotiations with the U.S. administration in hopes of securing lower tariff rates before the new duties kick in.