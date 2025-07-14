HUDCO gains after signing MoU with MPUDCL

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) rose 1.24% to Rs 233.50 after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPUDCL) in Indore.

Under the non-binding MoU, HUDCO will provide financial support of Rs 1,00,000 crore over five years for various housing and infrastructure projects in Madhya Pradesh. Besides funding, HUDCO will also offer consulting services and support to build capacity to ensure the effective implementation of the proposed initiatives.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country.