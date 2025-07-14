Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO gains after signing MoU with MPUDCL

HUDCO gains after signing MoU with MPUDCL

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) rose 1.24% to Rs 233.50 after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPUDCL) in Indore.

Under the non-binding MoU, HUDCO will provide financial support of Rs 1,00,000 crore over five years for various housing and infrastructure projects in Madhya Pradesh. Besides funding, HUDCO will also offer consulting services and support to build capacity to ensure the effective implementation of the proposed initiatives.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country.

The companys consolidated net profit added 3.9% to Rs 727.74 crore on a 30.1% rise in total income to Rs 2,854.91 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices opens lower in early trade; breadth negative

Avenue Supermarts slumps after Q1 PAT drops to Rs 773 cr in FY26

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Organic Recycling Systems soars after bagging O&M contract from IOCL

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Falls 2.2%

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story