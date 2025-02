Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 422.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 136.88% to Rs 187.63 crore

Net profit of Alpex Solar rose 422.84% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 136.88% to Rs 187.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.187.6379.2119.7010.2935.396.7232.635.7023.584.51

