Cello World standalone net profit rises 71.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 311.49 crore

Net profit of Cello World rose 71.91% to Rs 32.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 311.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 260.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.49% to Rs 98.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1112.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1016.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

