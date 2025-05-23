Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Trimex reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oriental Trimex reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales rise 453.49% to Rs 16.66 crore

Net profit of Oriental Trimex reported to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 453.49% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 475.89% to Rs 21.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.663.01 453 21.023.65 476 OPM %49.10-164.12 --23.41-175.07 - PBDT8.14-6.47 LP -5.10-6.33 19 PBT8.01-6.83 LP -5.66-7.79 27 NP5.97-5.56 LP 8.57-6.50 LP

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

