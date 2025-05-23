Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superior Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net Loss of Superior Finlease reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.91% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.22 -55 0.640.94 -32 OPM %-50.00-13.64 -7.81-20.21 - PBDT-0.050.02 PL 0.050.11 -55 PBT-0.08-0.01 -700 0.020.08 -75 NP-0.08-0.01 -700 0.010.06 -83

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

