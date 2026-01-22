KEI Industries posts nearly 43% YoY jump in Q3 PAT; EBITDA improves to Rs 354 crore

KEI Industries has reported 42.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 234.86 crore on a 19.5% increase in net sales to Rs 2,954.70 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 2,634.61 crore, up by 18.3% YoY.

During Q3 FY26, EBITDA was Rs 353.90 crore as against Rs 254.45 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, up 39.1% YoY. EBITDA margin in Q3 FY26 improved to 11.98% from 10.29% in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 314.67 crore, up by 42.3% from Rs 221.20 crore in Q3 FY25.