Syngene International Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2026.

Syngene International Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2026.

Cemindia Projects Ltd soared 18.31% to Rs 803.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19468 shares in the past one month.

Syngene International Ltd surged 12.85% to Rs 487.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month. MTAR Technologies Ltd spiked 7.78% to Rs 6093.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33635 shares in the past one month. Paisalo Digital Ltd spurt 5.79% to Rs 50.39. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month.