Polson standalone net profit declines 6.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Polson declined 6.50% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.90% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.21.1622.2517.4416.543.023.121.581.681.151.23

