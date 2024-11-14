Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Polson standalone net profit declines 6.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales decline 4.90% to Rs 21.16 crore

Net profit of Polson declined 6.50% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.90% to Rs 21.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.1622.25 -5 OPM %17.4416.54 -PBDT3.023.12 -3 PBT1.581.68 -6 NP1.151.23 -7

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

