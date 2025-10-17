Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 33.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.57% to Rs 8776.54 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 33.34% to Rs 1231.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 923.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.57% to Rs 8776.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8235.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8776.548235.3462.0857.501479.201577.711479.201577.711231.79923.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News