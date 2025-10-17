HFCL consolidated net profit declines 8.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.60% to Rs 1043.34 crore

Net profit of HFCL declined 8.16% to Rs 67.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 1043.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1093.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1043.341093.6118.2214.47142.27127.95106.34102.4767.8673.89

