Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 60.8, down 4.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.48% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 71.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 60.8, down 4.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 22260.05. The Sensex is at 73429.98, down 0.63%.Central Bank of India has lost around 4.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7252.85, down 2.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.26 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The PE of the stock is 21.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News