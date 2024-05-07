Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 48.61% to Rs 8.69 crore

Net Loss of Nandini Texcom India reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.61% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.39% to Rs 51.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.6916.91 -49 51.6772.15 -28 OPM %0.81-0.71 -0.350.83 - PBDT-0.02-0.20 90 -0.400.12 PL PBT-0.15-0.33 55 -0.53-0.01 -5200 NP-0.15-0.33 55 -0.53-0.03 -1667

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rallis India reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gothi Plascon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Syschem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex slides 514 pts; pharma shares underpressure

Shyam Metalics &amp; Energy commences operations at Ramsarup plant

Board of Va Tech Wabag approves proposal for shareholders agreement for execution of Thane Municipal Corporation project

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 11.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Kore Digital standalone net profit rises 253.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story