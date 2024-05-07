Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC consolidated net profit declines 89.73% in the March 2024 quarter

IDFC consolidated net profit declines 89.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Sales decline 81.43% to Rs 9.77 crore

Net profit of IDFC declined 89.73% to Rs 347.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3387.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.43% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.36% to Rs 1045.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4243.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 57.39% to Rs 65.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.7752.60 -81 65.54153.83 -57 OPM %73.187.34 -67.8858.66 - PBDT350.67272.43 29 1053.571064.82 -1 PBT350.66272.42 29 1053.531064.74 -1 NP347.853387.39 -90 1045.584243.89 -75

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

