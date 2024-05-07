IDFC consolidated net profit declines 89.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 81.43% to Rs 9.77 croreNet profit of IDFC declined 89.73% to Rs 347.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3387.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.43% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.36% to Rs 1045.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4243.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 57.39% to Rs 65.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News