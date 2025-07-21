Central Bank of India Q1 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 1,169 cr

Central Bank of India reported standalone net profit jumped 32.81% to Rs 1,168.69 crore, on a 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 10,374.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 122.23% YoY to Rs 1,782.87 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating profit added 15.6% to Rs 2,303.98 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,993.11 crore in Q1 FY25. Provisions and other contingencies stood at Rs 521.11 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 1,190.85 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 3,383 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 3,548 crore as of 30 June 2024. Net Interest Margin stood at 3.16%.

Total business stood at Rs 704485 crore as of 30 June 2025, up 10.84% from Rs 635564 crore as of 30 June 2024. Total deposits increased 11.41% to Rs 428,890 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 384,949 crore a year earlier. CASA deposits rose 6.17% to Rs 200522 crore as of 30 June 2025 from Rs 188863 crore as of 30 June 2024. Gross advances stood at Rs 2,75,595 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a 9.97% YoY increase. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 97.02%, from 96.17%, an improvement of 85 bps. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) as of 30 June 2025 stood at Rs 8,638 crore, compared to Rs 11,388 crore as of 30 June 2024 and Rs 9,225 crore as of 31 March 2025.

The gross NPA ratio stood at 3.13% as of 30 June 2025, down from 4.54% as of 30 June 2024. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.49% from 0.73% during the same period. Slippages during the quarter moderated to Rs 839 crore from Rs 650 crore during the same period. Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 1.02% in Q1 FY26 from 0.82% in Q1 FY25, while Return on Equity (ROE) rose to 14.17% from 12.60% during the same period. CRAR improved to 17.66%, of which Tier I was at 15.48%, registering an improvement of 198 bps over the 15.68% of the corresponding period of the previous year.