City Union Bank slides after Q1 PAT declines 17% QoQ to Rs 4,116 cr

City Union Bank slipped 1.75% to Rs 143.45 after the bank's net profit fell 17.44% to Rs 4,115.53 crore on a 4.49% decline in total income to Rs 31,781.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net profit jumped 11.87%, while total income rose 2.94% in Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) slipped 3.18% to Rs 9,113 crore in the June 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 9,412 crore in the June 2024 quarter. For Q1 FY26, the net interest margin (NIM) was 2.76%, down from 3.05% in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 4.96% YoY to Rs 5,244.15 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The bank's operating profit before provisions and contingencies fell 11.26% to Rs 6,908.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 7,785.31 crore in the same quarter the previous year. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 34,311.31 crore as of 30 June 2025, down 17.16% from Rs 41,422.94 crore as of 30 June 2024. The gross NPA ratio stood at 3.52% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 4.54% as of 30 June 2024. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.62% as of 30 June 2025, down from 0.90% as of 30 June 2024.

The banks capital adequacy ratio as of 30 June 2025, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines under Basel III norms, was 18.84%, with a Tier-1 capital adequacy of 15.86%. Total business of the bank increased by 5.01% YoY, with gross advances rising 6.83% YoY and total deposits growing 3.63% YoY. The bank had total business of Rs 22,14,422 crore as of 30 June 2025. Global deposits have increased by 3.63% YoY. The bank now has a total deposit base of Rs 12,39,933 crore as of 30 June 2025. The RAM segment of the bank increased by 10.34% YoY, with in which 25.63% growth in retail and 17.65% growth in MSME advances were achieved on a YoY basis. RAM advances as a percentage of domestic advances stood at 58.11%.