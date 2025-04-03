Central Bank of India Q4 gross advances grow 16% YoY

The public sector bank reported that its gross advances jumped 16.20% to Rs 2,92,531 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 2,51,745 crore as of 31 March 2024.

The bank also reported a 7.18% growth in total deposits, reaching Rs 4,12,665 crore as of 31 March 2025, up from Rs 3,85,011 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Total business stood at Rs 7,05,196 crore as of 31 March 2025, reflecting a 10.75% YoY growth, increasing from Rs 6.37 lakh crore.

The banks current account and savings account (CASA) ratio declined to 48.91% from 50.02% YoY. The CD ratio increased 554 bps to 71.13% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 65.59% as of 31 March 2024.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services, offering a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 33.58% to Rs 958.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 717.86 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income increased 6.56% to Rs 9,738.64 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 9,138.93 crore

Shares of Central Bank of India shed 0.14% to Rs 36.83 on the BSE.

