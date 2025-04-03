ESAF SFB jumps after total deposits climb 17% YoY in Q4

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) rallied 3.45% to Rs 27.01 after the bank announced that its total deposits jumped 17.16% to Rs 23,277 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 19,868 crore as of 31st March 2024.

On a sequential basis, the banks total deposits increased 3.85% from Rs 22,415 crore as of 31st December 2024.

Gross advances rose 3.74% to Rs 18,975 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 18,772 crore recorded on 31st March 2024.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the gross advances jumped 3.74% from Rs 18,291 crore as of 31st December 2024.

Secured advance jumped 66.28% to Rs 9,799 crore as of 31st March 2025. Secured advance includes gold loan, mortgage, mobility, MSME and agriculture. Secured advances constitutes 51.64% of the gross advances as of 31st March 2025 as against 31.39% as of 31st March 2024.

CASA stood at Rs 5,784 crore as of 31st March 2025 (up 28.48% YoY and up 3.43% QoQ). CASA ratio improved to 24.85% as of 31st March 2025 from 22.66% as of 31st March 2024.

As of 31st March 2025, the banks distribution network comprised 787 branches, 693 ATMs and 1,106 customer service centres spanning across 24 states and 2 union territories.

ESAF Small Finance Bank primarily focus on expanding the banking horizon to new unbanked and underbanked area, yet bank stand with for all with presence in urban, semi urban, rural and rural unbanked areas.

The bank reported a standalone net loss of Rs 210.90 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with a net profit of Rs 112.14 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income fell 3% YoY to Rs 1,061.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

