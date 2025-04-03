Hero MotoCorp posts 12% YoY increase in March'25 auto sales; FY25 sales at 5.9 million units

The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has reported 12% increase in total two-wheeler sales to 549,604 units in March 2025 from 490,415 units sold in March 2024.

While the companys domestic sales rose by 11% YoY to 510,086 units, exports grew by 27% YoY to 39,518 units during the period under review.

The companys motorcycle sales and scooter sales for March 2025 were 506,641 units (up 11% YoY) and 42,963 units (up 28% YoY), respectively.

VIDA, which is Heros electric mobility brand, also saw strong momentum in March 2025. It has dispatched 7,787 units of its electric scooter VIDA V2 during the period under review, reflecting positive market response. Hero MotoCorp has registered sales of 5,899,187 units in FY25, which is higher by 5% as compared with the figure of 5,621,455 units for FY24.

The company sold 5,611,758 units in FY25 in India, achieving growth of 4% over FY24.

Hero continued its strong momentum in global markets, reaching 287,429 units in FY25 - a robust 43% increase from 200,923 units sold in the previous fiscal year.

Also Read

Between April 2024 and March 2025, VIDA managed to sustained its growth trajectory as it dispatched over 58,000 electric scooters. To enhance customer experience and offer a hassle-free riding experience, the company has established an expansive VIDA fast charging network with over 3,600 charging points across 250+ cities in India and it also has an extensive network of over 500 service stations.

The company sold more than 11,000 units of the Harley Davidson X440 during FY25, maintaining its position in the premium motorcycle segment.

To make its premium portfolio more accessible, Hero MotoCorp established over 80 Premia dealerships across the country till date. These outlets feature dedicated sections for Hero, VIDA, and Harley-Davidson products. The company expanded its Hero 2.0 network to 930 outlets.

Following the launch of the new Destini 125 scooter, the company commenced the dispatches of the Xoom 125 scooter during March 2025. It also commenced bookings for Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R premium motorcycles.

In March 2025, Hero MotoCorp announced it will make a strategic investment into the electric three-wheeler category by acquiring a significant stake in Euler Motors. The company's board has approved a strategic investment of up to Rs 525 crore, in Euler Motors.

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company is a leading two wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in domestic market.

The company had reported 12.1% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,202.84 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,073.38 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5% to Rs 10,210.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 3,769.9 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News