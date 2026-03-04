Central Bank receives CCI approval for acquisition of additional stake in GCICL and GCLICL

The Competition Commission of India on 03 March 2026 has approved the proposed combination related to acquisition of 1.09% additional equity in Generali Central Insurance Company (GCICL) and 0.82% additional equity in Generali Central Life Insurance Company (GCLICL) by Central Bank of India.

Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, the Bank's shareholding in Generali Central Insurance Company (GCICL) and Generali Central Life Insurance Company (GCLICL) will increase from the existing level of 24.91% and 25.18% respectively to 26%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News