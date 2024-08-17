Central Cables reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net Loss of Central Cables reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.630.61 3 OPM %-19.05-29.51 -PBDT-0.12-0.17 29 PBT-0.12-0.25 52 NP-0.12-0.25 52

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

