Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 13.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 13.46% to Rs 140.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 318.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 322.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.318.89322.2655.2962.00198.75236.62182.65224.69140.22162.03

