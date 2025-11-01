Escorts Kubota records 3.8% growth in Oct'25 tractor sales

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business in October 2025 sold 18,798 tractors, its ever highest monthly sales registering a growth of 3.8% as against 18,110 tractors sold in October 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in October 2025 were at 18,423 tractors registering a growth of 3.3% as against 17,839 tractors in October 2024. Tractor industry continued positive momentum in October, driven by increased demand due to preponement of the festive season, consistent government support, reduced GST rate coupled with favourable agricultural conditions and ample water level in the reservoirs. Building on the momentum from September, which marked a robust beginning to the festive season, October witnessed a boost in retail activity. While extended rains in some States have damaged harvested crop and impacted sowing, demand is expected to remain stable during the rabi season reinforcing a positive outlook for the industry.