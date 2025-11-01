TVS Motor sells 5.43 lakh auto unts in October'25

TVS Motor Company had recorded 11% growth in October 2025 monthly sales, selling 543,557 units during the month as against 489,015 units sold in October 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 478,159 units in October 2024 to 525,150 units in October 2025.

While motorcycle sales rose by 16% to 266,715 units, scooter sales increased by 7% to 205,919 units in October 2025.

EV registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 29,308 units in October 2024 to 32,387 units in October 2025. While the retails continue to be robust, magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 70% with sales increasing from 10,856 units in October 2024 to 18,407 units in October 2025. The company's sales in international business registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 95,708 units in October 2024 to 115,806 units in October 2025. TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. The company had reported a 36.74% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 906.09 crore on 29.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,905.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.