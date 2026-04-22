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Central Mine Planning & Design Institute slips after weak Q4 performance

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Central Mine Planning & Design Institute declined 2.65% to Rs 180.20 after the company reported 32.2% drop in net profit to Rs 187.82 crore despite a 11.7% increase in net sales to Rs 826.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total expenditure for the period under review was Rs 588.89 crore, up 44.7% YoY. This was due to higher employee costs (up 98.6% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 15.5% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 255.12 crore, down by 29.7% from Rs 362.71 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has reported net profit and revenue of Rs 613.18 crore (down 8.1% YoY) and Rs 2316.53 crore (up 10.2% YoY), respectively.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, is a leading mining consultancy firm in India, providing end-to-end services across exploration, mine planning, environmental management and geomatics.

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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