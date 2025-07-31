Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centre vows to wipe out terrorism from Jammu & Kashmir

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that the Modi government is determined to make Jammu & Kashmir terrorism-free, vowing to eliminate terror infrastructure and deal firmly with Pakistan-backed terrorism. He was speaking during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, Indias strong military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Shah praised the armed forces and security agencies for the swift neutralisation of three terrorists in Operation Mahadev, and claimed that over 100 terrorists were eliminated and multiple terror camps destroyed during Operation Sindoor. He said Pakistans strike capabilities were "destroyed," forcing it to plead with India to stop the operation. India also suspended the Indus Water Treaty and visa facilities with Pakistan.

Shah targeted the Congress, accusing it of adopting a soft stance on terrorism for vote bank politics. He criticised former Home Minister P. Chidambaram for questioning the Pakistani link to the attackers, calling it symptomatic of Congresss mindset.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar denied any foreign pressure to halt Operation Sindoor, stating no mediation or calls took place between PM Modi and US President Trump. He confirmed that India clearly communicated it would retaliate if attacked.

Operation Sindoor, according to Jaishankar, inflicted heavy damage on terror hubs in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur and Muridke, with destruction of airfields and funeral videos of slain terrorists circulating online.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

