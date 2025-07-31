Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCB Bank Q1 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 157 cr

DCB Bank Q1 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

DCB Bank's standalone net profit jumped 19.71% to Rs 157.26 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 131.36 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total income increased 25.57% to Rs 2,049.69 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,632.25 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 19.64% year on year to Rs 211.75 crore in Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) climbed 16.90% to Rs 581 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 497 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Deposits stood at Rs 62,039 crore as of 30 June 2025, registering the growth of 20.02%, compared with Rs 51,690 crore as of 30 June 2024. Net advances grew 21.41% year on year to Rs 51,215 crore in Q1 FY26.

As of 30 June 2025, CASA ratio was at 23.32% as against 25.41% as of 30 June 2024.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 1,553.63 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 1,353.47 crore as on 30 June 2024.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) as on 30 June 2025 was at 74.04% and PCR without considering Gold Loans NPAs was at 75%.

Capital Adequacy continues to be strong and as on 30 June 2025, the Capital Adequacy Ratio was at 16.66% (with Tier I at 14.20% and Tier II at 2.46% as per Basel III norms).

Praveen Kutty, managing director & CEO said, We are happy with the consistency demonstrated on both the top line and the bottom line, quarter after quarter. Managing the NIM in a challenging environment by optimizing the cost of funds has been a highlight of the quarter Q1. We are focused on reducing the slippage ratio and continue to ensure that cost to average assets ratio improves even further going forward.

DCB Bank is a new generation private sector bank with 465 branches across 20 states and 2 union territories. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. It is professionally managed and governed. DCB Bank has contemporary technology and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art Indias first Aadhaar number & fingerprint based biometric ATMs, and internet banking for personal as well as business banking customers.

Shares of DCB Bank tanked 5.25% to end at Rs 134.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Saregama India gains as Q1 PAT soars 8% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Steelcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TVS Motor Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 778 cr

Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story