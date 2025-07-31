DCB Bank Q1 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 157 cr

DCB Bank's standalone net profit jumped 19.71% to Rs 157.26 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 131.36 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total income increased 25.57% to Rs 2,049.69 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,632.25 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 19.64% year on year to Rs 211.75 crore in Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) climbed 16.90% to Rs 581 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 497 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Deposits stood at Rs 62,039 crore as of 30 June 2025, registering the growth of 20.02%, compared with Rs 51,690 crore as of 30 June 2024. Net advances grew 21.41% year on year to Rs 51,215 crore in Q1 FY26.

As of 30 June 2025, CASA ratio was at 23.32% as against 25.41% as of 30 June 2024. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 1,553.63 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 1,353.47 crore as on 30 June 2024. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) as on 30 June 2025 was at 74.04% and PCR without considering Gold Loans NPAs was at 75%. Capital Adequacy continues to be strong and as on 30 June 2025, the Capital Adequacy Ratio was at 16.66% (with Tier I at 14.20% and Tier II at 2.46% as per Basel III norms).

Praveen Kutty, managing director & CEO said, We are happy with the consistency demonstrated on both the top line and the bottom line, quarter after quarter. Managing the NIM in a challenging environment by optimizing the cost of funds has been a highlight of the quarter Q1. We are focused on reducing the slippage ratio and continue to ensure that cost to average assets ratio improves even further going forward. DCB Bank is a new generation private sector bank with 465 branches across 20 states and 2 union territories. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. It is professionally managed and governed. DCB Bank has contemporary technology and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art Indias first Aadhaar number & fingerprint based biometric ATMs, and internet banking for personal as well as business banking customers.