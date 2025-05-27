Centrum Capital jumps as board OKs warrants issue price

Centrum Capital surged 5.21% to Rs 33.75 after the board approved the issue price of Rs 28.52 per warrant for a proposed preferential allotment.

The board greenlit the issuance of 7.01 crore convertible warrants to promoter group entity JBCG Advisory Services, aggregating to nearly Rs 200 crore. The issue price reflects a 15.5% discount to the current market price. Each warrant is convertible into one equity share within 18 months from the allotment date.

As of March 2025, JBCG Advisory Services held a 6.16% stake in Centrum Capital.

Centrum Capital, a SEBI-registered Category-I merchant banker, is engaged in investment banking and offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including equity capital markets, private equity, corporate finance, project finance, and stressed asset resolution.

On a consolidated basis, Centrum Capital reported net loss of Rs 20.50 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in Q4 March 2024. Total income rose 78.40% year-on-year to Rs 1,173.90 crore in Q4 March 2025.

