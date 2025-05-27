Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurum Proptech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aurum Proptech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Venus Remedies Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd and IVP Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2025.

Aurum Proptech Ltd surged 12.10% to Rs 208 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4084 shares in the past one month.

Venus Remedies Ltd spiked 11.39% to Rs 403.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2088 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd soared 10.84% to Rs 153.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Pesticides Ltd rose 10.55% to Rs 189.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25152 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd exploded 10.55% to Rs 190.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3412 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

