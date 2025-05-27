Bayer CropScience Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd, Avantel Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd and AWL Agri Business Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2025.

Bayer CropScience Ltd soared 11.84% to Rs 5737.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 29990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1098 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd surged 9.50% to Rs 307.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48541 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd spiked 8.75% to Rs 139.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd spurt 7.33% to Rs 728.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30073 shares in the past one month.

AWL Agri Business Ltd gained 5.77% to Rs 274. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

